Jimmy Knowles’ record will stand for a long time - and he can break others believes Mansfield Town boss John Dempster

Mansfield Town manager John Dempster believes 17-year-old Jimmy Knowles can go on to break other records in his career after a weekend of significant statistics at the One Call Stadium.

Knowles became the club’s youngest ever penalty scorer on a day Stags thrashed Oldham 6-1 – their biggest Football League win for 17 years.

“For Jimmy to be in the history books already is a massive achievement and one he should be proud of, as am I,” said Dempster.

“The way he came off the bench and performed was excellent, but to step up under pressure and slot the penalty home the way he did to enter the history books was a huge achievement and probably one that will stay there for a number of years.

“Hopefully he might break a few more records along the way.

“It is a goal he will remember forever no matter what Jimmy goes on the do in his career.

“The players embraced him in the changing rooms afterwards. I said a few words and the players gave him a round of applause which was nice to see.”

Stags’ six-goal haul came against an Oldham side down to nine men after two red cards, though Stags were 2-0 up and cruising when the cards came out.

“It doesn’t matter what the scenario is in the game. If you are entering the history books for the right reasons then they are stats to be proud of,” said Dempster.

“Even when Oldham had 11 men on the pitch we were dominating and Danny Rose had two good opportunities before we had even gone 2-0 up.

“It was great to send the home fans away happy and I am sure everyone enjoyed their weekend.”

Referring to when chairman John Radford allowed boss Paul Cox to use his Aston Martin after a big win, Dempster smiled: “It reminded me a little bit of a game I played in in 2013 when we beat Barrow 8-1 and it was only when I got back up to the office it hit me that I was probably two goals away from an Aston Martin!

“I would not want to pick which I enjoyed more – the performance or the result.

“The performance was outstanding and it was vitally important to get the result as well as we wanted to put back-to-back wins together.

“When you perform like it gives you a brilliant chance of winning a football match and from start to finish we dominated. Some of the quality on show and the goals we scored were brilliant to watch for everybody who was there.”