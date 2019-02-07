Joe Lolley signs new deal with Nottingham Forest

Joe Lolley has signed a new long-term contract with Nottingham Forest.

He has put pen to paper on a new four-and-a-half-year deal, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

Lolley has become a fans favourite since joining from Huddersfield Town in January 2018.

He made his 50th appearance in the Garibaldi during the 3-1 win against Wigan Athletic recently as he netted his eighth goal of the season.

The winger’s impressive displays this season have seen him claim the PFA Player of the Month award for October after he scored three goals and claimed two assists.

Lolley was again nominated for the award the following month after two goals and four assists in November.