Joe Worrall has goosebumps thinking about Nottingham Forest's Premier League return against West Ham United

Joe Worrall is ready for a special moment when Nottingham Forest make their Premier League return.

The Hucknall defender will live his boyhood dream on Saturday when Forest host West Ham in their first Premier League game in 23 years.

Worrall, who famously played for the town’s youth football clubs, said: "Last season the FA Cup games we had at the City Ground took some topping.

"The Wembley days were obviously huge, but that first game against West Ham at home I think with all the banners on display it will be something special.

"The supporters who are lucky enough to get a ticket to witness that and also us lads that are lucky enough to put on the shirt for the first time in 23 years, I’ve got goosebumps speaking about it.

"It will be such an occasion and one that we are really looking forward to."

Worrall, who attracted the interest of West Ham last season, believes it is nothing more than what Forest deserve after a number of years of trying to crack the nut.

“Promotion is something the club has been aiming for for a long time,” added Worrall.

“We have seen good players come and go. The manager came in and unlocked the potential of the players that are here.