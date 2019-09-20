John Dempster backs Mansfield Town’s new performance coach to shine

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster is backing the club’s new performance coach to have a big impact on his players.

Stags unveiled Drewe Broughton as their new performance coach less than 24 hours after they made three changes to their backroom team.

Brought will work to enhance the physical and psychological preparation of the first team squad.

The former striker – who made over 500 appearances in his playing career - has recently built a portfolio of clients as a high-performance coach, which includes international players and Premier League stars.

He has worked with Craig Bellamy, Hal Robson-Kanu and Steven Caulker, amongst others.

This year, he made his debut in the corporate world, mentoring chief executives and senior management to improve performance.

“Drewe will be a valuable member of staff and is someone who I have known for a number of years,” said manager John Dempster.

“He has real experience in coaching players, improving them physically and advancing their mental approach to the game.

“He will be a tremendous asset to the backroom team and is somebody who I trust.

“He has most recently been working with a number of top players in the Premier League, supporting and helping them develop both physically and mentally.

“I expect him to make a real difference to the team and the club.”