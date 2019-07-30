John Dempster content with his Mansfield Town squad and says more signings are not expected

John Dempster has told Mansfield Town supporters that he doesn’t expect to make any more signings ahead of Saturday’s opener at Newport County.

The Stags have brought in several new faces over the summer, and at a fans forum at the One Call Stadium on Monday night, Dempster confirmed he is happy with the squad assembled so far.

He said: “We’ve got some players in there who are new and fresh, some players who have been here for a season or two that have got a point to prove after the way last season finished, and we’ve also got some players that have been here for a number of years now that are desperate for the club to do well. They’ve been great servants but want to go to the next step as well.”

Of the signings made so far, Dempster outlined the qualities he feel they will bring.

He said: “Andy Cook will give us a physical presence I felt we lacked at times last season and who can compete a bit more aerially as well as somone we can bounce balls off and work with the midfielders.

“Nicky Maynard is a goalscorer and with Tyler Walker having left will help fill that void, while Dion Donohue is a player I’ve admired from afar and is a very good footballer and good on the ball.

He also can play left back which will give us cover there, which is also what the another new signing Kellan Gordon will offer down the right. He is also a great young prospect.”