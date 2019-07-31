John Dempster gives updates on Mansfield Town's injured players as new season dawns

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster has updated supporters on how the club's injured players are progressing.

The Stags boss has given updates on both the long and short-term injuries affecting the club.

Craig Davies is likely to be out until 2020.

Dempster said that striker Craig Davies is not expected back in action before Christmas.

Having had surgery on both ankles, Davies still faces a long road to regaining his fitness with Dempster saying this week that he is unlikely to train this year.

He said: "He had an operation on both ankles to try and improve the way he was feeling, but he still suffers from a lot of pain in one ankle.

“Until that pain disappears, with the help of the medical team, we again can’t move onto the next stage of his rehab."

Goalkeeper Bobby Olejnik, meanwhile, faces another month on the sidelines, according to Dempster.

The Austrian picked up a knee injury in training last December which ruled him out for the remainder of last season, but is now not far away from being able to play once more.

Dempster said: "Bobby is doing well. He had a little bit of a setback before Portugal, so in the early part of the ten days he was a bit down in the dumps as his knee had a bit of swelling.

“But since then, it’s been really positive and he’s been doing more work and building up gradually. We expect him to be back in the next couple of months.”

On the short-term injuries, Dempster added: “Hayden White was back out on the grass yesterday, doing some really intense physical work – so he’s looking good.

“I expect him to return to training with the team within the next week.

“Willem Tomlinson is probably about two weeks away. He’s still got a bit of swelling in his knee, so until that completely goes, it’s difficult to move onto the next stage of his rehab.

“Matt Preston trained as normal on Monday. It was more an impact injury against Rangers and he had a little bit of a cut. He managed to train yesterday and he’ll train again today."

