John Dempster is new Mansfield Town manager after sacking of David Flitcroft

Mansfield Town have this afternoon sensationally sacked manager David Flitcroft and replaced him with academy manager and club stalwart John Dempster.

Flitcroft failed to get Stags over the promotion line for the second successive year in Sunday’s play-off semi-final defeat to Newport and Dempster has now been appointed first team manager and will be responsible for all of the club’s football operations.

Head of football operations Greg Abbott, assistant manager Ben Futcher, goalkeeping coach Ian Pledger and performance analyst Dan Ashby have also been released from their positions as well.

Chairman John Radford said: “It is with a heavy heart that we part company with David and his staff.

“However, the decision has been made with the best interests of Mansfield Town Football Club in mind.

“Despite a season of progress, we were unable to fulfil our primary objective of earning promotion to League One, despite having a number of games to achieve this ambition.

“We thank David and his staff for their tireless endeavours and part ways amicably.

“David and his staff have been highly professional throughout their tenures and we wish them genuine success in the future.”

On the appointment of Dempster, Mr Radford said: “In John, we have a man who is considered to be one of the brightest and most innovative young coaches in football.

“His success with the youth team over the past few seasons has been remarkable and he now deserves the opportunity to manage the first team.

“John will have our full backing. He is appointed as manager of a club which is widely considered as one of the best operations in football.

“His rebuilding process starts today and we encourage all Stags’ supporters to welcome John into the position as a new era at One Call Stadium gets under way.”