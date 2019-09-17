John Dempster vows to fight on after being abused by fans after Mansfield Town are hammered by Cambridge United

Under-fire Mansfield Town manager John Dempster admitted he was subjected to distasteful abuse from supporters after his side were hammered 4-0 by by Cambridge United.

Mansfield had dominated the first half and twice went close to taking the lead through CJ Hamilton during a goal-less first 45 minutes.

But the game turned dramatically four minutes after the restart when Matt Preston was dismissed for a reckless tackle on Luke Hannant.

Cambridge dominated from that point and wrapped up a miserable night for struggling Stags with late goals from Jack Roles, Sam Smith, George Maris and Reggie Lambe.

Dempster said: “There is pressure, I carry the weight of the Town on my shoulders.

“But some of the comments from our home supporters are out of order. I was told to go and die and comments were made about my job, but it is part of the game and the life we choose.

“I understand the frustration and stick, but some of the comments are ridiculous and I think I deserve more respect for my service to the club.”

But the former youth team gaffer says he is determined to overcome the hate and fight on.

“I have to just get on with it, it feels like everything that could go wrong is going wrong at times,” he added.

“It has been a real rollercoaster and a real challenge, I knew it would be.

“It was a challenge that I was always going to face front on, I have a young family to provide for and there is pressure but there are people in worse positions than me.”

“I will battle on and never give up. I still believe the boys can get us promoted.

“The boys are low as you can imagine, it was a massive turnaround to be here compared to the feel around the ground today.

“It is unacceptable to get beat 4-0 at home, we are a proud football club, we are proud owners, board and fans and you cannot get beat, no matter what the circumstances.

“We will be back in again tomorrow and will pick up the pieces, Port Vale is not an easy place to go.

“We will go again, it is what you do, It is tin helmet time, I will stand and be counted and the players need to do the same.”