John Radford expects League Two title challenge for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town chairman John Radford has the League Two title firmly in his target sights once again.

Stags have made two expensive summer signings in strike pair Andy Cook and Nicky Maynard to send out a statement of intent and Radford said: “I am always chasing the title – I have for the last three years – and I will keep chasing that title. I am going to do everything I can to get that title.

“I think with John Dempster in place as manager with a mixture of that young ambition he's got, some of the quality we've got in our youth system, and some of the players that he is signing, I think we should be in the top three favourites to win that title.”

Radford said he has no qualms about appointing Dempster as his new first team manager this summer.

“Just look how he handled the youth team and how they went on that unbeaten record,” he said.

“What a team - I think they let less than 12 goals in one season. You have got to give a chance to a man like that.

“My relationship with John Dempster is good – the same as it's been with all my managers.

“But as a chairman you can't get too close. If the club needs a change of manager then I am the man who is going to have to do it.

“I hope I don't have to do that with John Dempster. I think John has got as much of his heart in Mansfield Town as I have and the directors have.”

Radford then joked: “The worst thing is I have never seen John Dempster win a match!

“He only lost three matches the other season and I went to all three matches that he lost! Then I saw them beaten by Glasgow Rangers and I will be watching them against Swansea on Saturday. So I need to see him start winning games!”