Keep performances high and the rewards will come says Mansfield Town assistant boss Lee Glover

Mansfield Town need to concentrate on consistent performances and their rewards will come believes assistant manager Lee Glover ahead of Saturday’s game at Walsall.

Despite dominating Tuesday night’s home clash with Salford, Stags lost 2-1, but Glover said: “The best managers and coaches I have worked with over my career have always said put performance over the result. It sounds a bit crazy but what they mean is if you perform at a level consistently you win games.

“Football is a cruel game as in you can perform very, very well and not get what you deserve.

“But if you do that consistently over a period of time you will pick up points and we are going to be saying that to the lads.”

He added: “If you look at the chances created on Tuesday, we’d have taken that before a ball was kicked.

“It was a good level of performance from the lads, fantastic, though we probably let ourselves down in both boxes to be brutally honest.

“With the chances we had, 20-odd shots at goal, and not keeping a clean sheet – those two parts were poor. But the rest of it, collectively, was very positive.

“We should have taken something from the game, even a win.

“On Tuesday night a lot of the fans applauded the boys off because they liked the endeavour and the work rate they put in, and the way they played.

“We’re not daft, we know we need to be putting points alongside these performances. But if we can keep these levels of performance we will win games.”

Stags have reached the start of the second third of the campaign and Glover said: “This league is very up and down but the teams at the top have shown a little bit of quality.

“Watching the games back, at certain times they can just turn the game. We believe we have people here in the building that can do that.

“In the early part of the season we were not consistent enough. But I believe for the last five or six weeks going back to the Scunthorpe game, training and games have been better.

“We have shown a bit more consistency and looked a bit more like we want to look. We now need to try to maintain that.

“Early on in the season we didn’t quite know what we were going to get. Was that the hangover from the play-offs last year? I’m not sure

“But I have seen a more positive impact on the group over the last five or six weeks.

“Sitting here after a defeat I feel disappointed with the loss but buoyed by the way we played.”

Saturday’s opponents Walsall were relegated last season and sit one place and two points behind the Stags in 19th.

“I have watched some clips of their games and know they’ve got some good players,” said Glover.

“They are probably searching for some consistency like ourselves.

“They are a club that came down and made a lot of changes. They are probably in a bit of an unknown period for players and staff, getting to now each other with the new regime coming in. All of that may be having an effect.

“We will get a plan ready to go there, but our focus will be very much on us.

“They took a couple of players in from Bristol Rovers, the manager’s old club, and they look to play football.

“It’s a nice, tight ground, which I think will suit us, and the surface is quite good to play on.”

Glover continued: “They will be hoping for the top half of the table and I think their management team will believe they can go on a run and push towards the play-offs.

“We will treat them with respect. We know we go there in a period when their results have not been great.

“We want to go there and try to dominate possession and do all the things we do in training and in some games recently. We want to get after the game and put on a really good performance.”