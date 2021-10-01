Large crowd to give Mansfield Town youngsters a taste of big match atmosphere on Tuesday

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough - Pic Chris Holloway

Stags' squad is stretched right now with injuries and suspension, though red card pair Tyrese Sinclair and Stephen Quinn are allowed to play in this one, and boss Nigel Clough said: “Everyone who doesn't start on Saturday will get a game.

“So players like James Clarke, Keaton Ward, Ryan Burke, George Cooper will play as well of course Stephen Quinn and Tyrese Sinclair.

“That pair will certainly be playing 90 minutes.

“In the Harrogate game we played some of the youngsters and they were disappointed with their performances. They will get another opportunity now.

“Jason Law played ever so well in the friendlies we had. He now needs to start showing it in first team games.”

In Wednesday selling out their allocation, Clough said: “That's absolutely brilliant. I know we've brought the kick-off forward to help them with the train times and everything getting back to Sheffield and I hope we can get a few of our own fans in as well.