Last chance to win Mansfield Town starting places as Glasgow Rangers come to the One Call Stadium

Mansfield Town have a final chance to win a starting place for the new season when Glasgow Rangers U23s visit the One Call Stadium on Saturday.

Stags’ original home friendly with Stockport County was cancelled on police advice, but Rangers have stepped in to play Stags for a second time after a game in Portugal earlier this summer.

“We are building up for Newport and these are the games where people need to stake a claim. That’s what we are trying to reinforce with the group,” said assistant boss Lee Glover.

“We are all about the group but within that group the players are self-employed. And if you’re self-employed you want to do the best for you – and that’s get in the team.

“That’s what we are saying to them – make sure you are in the team.

“Players like to say other things but ultimately it’s down to the player himself whether he gets in the team or not. If he does the business he gets in and, if he keeps doing it, he stays in. That’s what we want to create here.”

Despite it only being their U23s, Rangers have a fervent following and Stags expect an influx of supporters.

“We’ve not had big gates with pre-season friendlies so far,” said Glover.

“But you’d expect one for Rangers as even their U23s and youth teams have quite a large following. Hopefully we will get at least a couple of thousand in.”

He added: “It probably won’t be our starting XI at Newport this Saturday. The gaffer will probably sleep on it and then decide what he wants to do.

“We can play with a four at the back, we can play with a three, so we have very good options in the building.

“We went with a four on Saturday and they did very, very well, and we went with a three against Blackburn and Forest and did well too.”