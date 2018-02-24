Late goals seal vital three points for Notts County

Notts County got their promotion hopes back on track with a 2-0 win over Stevenage at Meadow Lane.

Goals from substitute Jorge Grant and Shola Ameobi within the last 15 minutes saw County secure all three points in what was a largely frustrating afternoon for the home side.

The first half belonged to Stevenage with Darren Sarll’s team arguably were the more settled and wanted to play more football but lacked real inventiveness when around the box and rushed their attack by shooting from the outside of the box and from a great distance which provide no good.

Notts County really were a side in the first half devoid of any confidence and lacked real composure when on the ball and at every turn rushed the play and gave the ball away.

County were intent on using strikers Shola Ameobi and John Stead at every turn for high balls and in the hope of winning flicks on, which they saw them have no luck in the first half.

As the referee blew his whistle for the end of the first half, they were some boos and groans amongst the home end in various ends of the ground about that poor first half performance they witnessed.

The first 15 minutes of the second half were very much the same for County as their tendency to hit it long and direct was evident once again and they didn’t really try and mix up their play as Stevenage were so comfortable and were under no pressure whatsoever.

The second half also for large parts saw no action in terms of chances and goalmouth action as Stevenage looked happy to hold on for a point.

However, with just under 10 minutes to go Notts County found a goal from Jorge Grant.

A corner from Notts County was only partially cleared by the Stevenage defence and the second ball landed beautifully for Jorge Grant who fired low and hard from inside the box to put County one up and ease the home fans frustrations.

Just a couple of moments a second was added from crowd favourite Shola Ameobi. A free-kick was flicked on from young centre-back Ben Hall and the resulting flick on was put in by the striker who managed to get their ahead of Stevenage skipper Jack King to score and put the result beyond all doubt.