League One & Two news - February 21 - Ex-Sunderland man earns shock China move

Former Sunderland loanee Tyias Browning has completed a shock move to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan from Everton as the Black Cats suffered relegation to League One.

In 29 appearances, Browning failed to make any sort of impact at the Stadium of Light, returning to the Toffees’ U23s set-up this term.

Browning’s switch to China will see him link with former World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro and ex-Barcelona midfielder Paulinho.

Meanwhile, reported Sunderland and Leeds United target Jack Hastie has expressed his desire to remain at Motherwell.

Hastie’s contract expires in the summer and despite boss Stephen Robinson admitting this week the terms of his new deal were too high for the club, the 19-year-old wants to stay put.

“My agent is still in talks,” he told the Evening Times. “So hopefully [I’ll sign] in the next couple of weeks. I definitely want to stay here. I’m playing football and that’s the main thing.

“I’m still only 19 and I’ve still got a lot to learn about the game, and this is the best place to do it. It can be a bit frustrating but I’m just letting my agent deal with it.

"I know that some players have gone down south young and it hasn’t worked out, so being here just now is the best place for me. I just want to keep doing what I have been and keep playing well.”

Portsmouth star Jack Whatmough is expected to be sidelined for up to a year as he goes under the knife on Saturday.

The defender limped out of Pompey’s 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers earlier in the month, and scans later showed damage to his articular cartilage in his left knee.

He told the Portsmouth News: “I’ve spoken to a lot of different people and this surgery is the right option.

“I’ve had a lot of advice from people in the game and this is the best path to take. It’s going to be 12 months out, but I’ve got the right people around me. I never do it the easy way!”

There is also a big injury blow for Doncaster Rovers with Joe Wright set to miss the rest of the season after his rupturing ligaments in training.

The 23-year-old had just returned from an ankle injury sustained in November 2018, however, has been dealt another cruel setback, as boss Grant McCann explain.s

"He had a 50-50 tackle on Friday, leading into the game. It was another freak accident on the training ground again where he's gone for a 50-50, he's opened up his ankle when it wasn't ready for it and it's opened up the ligaments.

“He trained the next day and was available for the game on Sunday, but was feeling a bit of pain in it so we got it checked out and there it is. He came in on Monday and went for a scan and he's ruptured his ligaments in the ankle.”

Ex-Blackpool chairman Karl Oyston's employment tribunal with the League One club has been postponed, Her Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service has announced.

The two-day hearing had been scheduled to start today in Manchester but was called off on Tuesday and has not yet been relisted for a new date.

The 51-year-old is effectively suing his father Owen Oyston, the club's soon-to-be-ousted owner, for unpaid wages.

Peterborough United fans on social media have backed the idea of moving to a new stadium.

Darragh MacAnthony, Posh chairman, tweeted: “So say it costs £30million plus to refurbish three sides of an old stadium with limited options or to build a brand spanking new all purpose fan friendly modern day 15k stadium with loads of facilities and plenty of parking, but still within walking distance from city centre do you...a) patch up the old thing or b) move to the younger model?

Over 7,700 fans took part in the poll with 78% preferring a new stadium, with the ABAX expected to revert to club ownership from Peterborough City Council in the summer