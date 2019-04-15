League Two play-off dates are confirmed

Dates have today been confirmed for the Sky Bet EFL play-off semi-finals.

A year ago Mansfield Town were striving - and failing - to get into them, but sat in the top three automatic promotion places with only four games to go, the Stags will be hoping to avoid the lottery of the play-offs this time around.

The League Two games get underway with the first semi-final on Thursday, 9th May (7.45pm) and the second leg on Sunday, 12th May (6pm).

The second semi will be on Friday, 10th May (7.45pm) with the second leg on Monday, 13th May (7.45pm).

The team finishing fourth will play the side finishing seventh while fifth and six face off in the other tie.

They play home and away with the aggregate winner progressing to the final at Wembley on Saturday, 25th May.

Extra-time and penalties can be used in the semi-final second leg if the aggregate score is tied. Away goals do not count.