Mansfield Town defender Alfie Kilgour has agreed a new contract to run to the end of next season. The 25-year-old has been out of action since rupturing an Achilles tendon against Doncaster Rovers last August.

League Two transfer window: Charlton Athletic want Swindon Town keeper, Mansfield Town defender signs new deal, Carlisle United have possible bid rejected by Bradford City and striker deal boost for Wrexham - 15th Jan 2024

The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 15th January 2024.

Charlton Athletic are set to sign the Swindon Town goalkeeper Lewis Ward on a permanent transfer, according to the South London Press. The 26-year-old joined the League Two outfit in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer and has so far had five outings for Swindon in the league.

Mansfield Town defender Alfie Kilgour has agreed a new contract to run to the end of next season. The 25-year-old has been out of action since rupturing an Achilles tendon against Doncaster Rovers last August.

Carlisle have confirmed they have had a bid for a player knocked back. It is thought they may have been the League One side who made the latest offer for Jake Young. Bradford City revealed that a second attempt had been made to sign the striker ahead of the Colchester game, reports The Telegraph and Argus.

Wrexham target Jonson Clarke-Harris' move to Charlton from Peterborough has reportedly gone quiet, handing a transfer boost to the Red Dragons. (Goal)

