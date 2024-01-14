The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 14th January 2024.
1. Mo Faal
Mo Faal's loan at Doncaster Rovers from West Bromwich Albion has ended. The striker scored nine goals in 33 appearances for Rovers during the first half of the season. Photo: Jess Hornby
2. Jake Young
Bradford City have rejected a second bid for Jake Young. The Telegraph and Argus understands that another League One club has tabled the latest offer for the striker – and again it has been turned down. Exeter, Port Vale and Carlisle have all been strongly linked with Young, Photo: George Wood
3. Harry Wood
Grimsby Town are set to expand their squad with three new signings ahead of their clash with Notts County at Blundell Park. Defender Doug Tharme, midfielder Harry Wood, and striker Justin Obikwu have been confirmed as Head Coach David Artell's first acquisitions of the transfer window. (Extra Time) Photo: Jacques Feeney
4. Paul Glatzel
Paul Glatzel has completed a permanent move from Liverpool to League Two team Swindon Town. The striker embarks on a new chapter in his career after more than a decade with the Reds, having joined the club’s Academy as an U9. Photo: Gareth Copley