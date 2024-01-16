News you can trust since 1904
League Two transfer window: Forest Green Rovers snub Fulham defender, Walsall sign West Brom striker, loan winger returns to Bradford City and Sutton United sign Premier League striker on loan - 16th Jan 2024

The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 10:00 GMT

Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 16th January 2024.

Walsall have announced the signing of 20-year-old striker Mo Faal on loan from Championship side West Bromwich Albion for the remainder of the season. Faal, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at League Two side Doncaster Rovers, impressed with nine goals in all competitions. (Extra Time) Photo: Jess Hornby

Forest Green Rovers have turned down the chance to sign Fulham defender Jay Williams, according to a report by Football Insider. Forest Green Rovers have taken a look at the youngster on trial but have decided against bringing him in for the remainder of the League Two season. Photo: David Price

Bradford City have announced the return of winger Tyreik Wright on loan from Plymouth Argyle for the rest of the 2023/24 season. The 22-year-old, a Republic of Ireland under-21 international, previously had a productive stint with Bradford City last term, scoring four goals in 17 appearances before being recalled by Aston Villa and subsequently making a permanent move to Plymouth Argyle. (Extra Time) Photo: Dan Mullan

Charlton Athletic are set to sign the Swindon Town goalkeeper Lewis Ward on a permanent transfer, according to the South London Press. The 26-year-old joined the League Two outfit in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer and has so far had five outings for Swindon in the league. Photo: Lewis Storey

