League Two transfer window: Lincoln City recall striker from Walsall, Morecambe sign Norwich City goalkeeper on loan, Bolton Wanderers man extends Salford City loan and Stockport County interested in Reading midfielder - 6th Jan 2024

The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 08:22 GMT

Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 6th January 2024.

Morecambe have signed Norwich City goalkeeper Archie Mair on loan for the rest of the season. Mair was the hero of Notts County's play-off final shootout win over Chesterfield last season. (BBC)

Bolton's Declan John has agreed to spend the remainder of the season on loan at Salford City. John made 19 appearances for the Ammies in the first-half of the campaign.

Walsall's top scorer Freddie Draper has been recalled from his loan by parent club Lincoln City. The 19-year-old scored 10 goals in 21 League Two appearances for the Saddlers. (BBC)

Crawley Town have confirmed that midfielder Aaron Henry has been recalled by his parent club, Charlton Athletic. During his time at the Red Devils, Henry made 17 appearances, with 13 of those coming in League Two. (SussexWorld)

