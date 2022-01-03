PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Christy Pym of Peterborough United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Peterborough United and Cardiff City at London Road Stadium on August 17, 2021 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

League Two transfer window: Mansfield Town defender moves to Walsall and its three in at Stevenage

The January transfer window is now open with League Two clubs slowly starting to do their business.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 7:43 pm
Updated Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 6:40 pm

Stevenage have brought three players in as their rebuild goes on. At the other end of the table, promotion-chasing Port Vale and Bristol Rovers have bolstered their attacking options, whilst Carlisle United, Swindon and Bradford have also added to their ranks.

Here’s a round-up of who has gone where, and who is rumoured to be on the move.

1. Jake O'Brien - Crystal Palace to Swindon

Crystal Palace Development defender Jake O’Brien has joined League Two side Swindon Town on loan. The 20-year-old will spend the rest of the season with the Robins after a strong start to 21/22 with Palace’s Under-23s.

2. Christy Pym - Peterborough to Stevenage

Paul Tisdale has been busy re-shaping his squad as they look to beat relegation. Incoming is goalkeeper Christy Pym, on loan from Peterborough United, as well as defenders Luke O'Neill and Ed Upson.

3. Rollin Menayese - Mansfield to Walsall

Mansfield Town have sold defender Rollin Menayese to Walsall for an undisclosed fee. The permanent transfer follows an initial loan spell at The Banks’s Stadium where the 24-year-old has made 23 appearances so far this season.

4. Ed Upson - Bristol Rovers to Stevenage

Stevenage have signed midfielder Ed Upson from Newport on a deal until the end of the season. Upson joined the Exiles last summer after making more than 370 Football League appearances for Yeovil, Millwall, MK Dons and Bristol Rovers.

