League Two transfer window: Salford City defender set for Wrexham and are Rochdale about to lose Josh Beesley?

NORWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Tyrese Omotoye of Norwich City and Julian Borner of Sheffield Wednesday compete for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road on December 05, 2020 in Norwich, England. A limited number of fans are welcomed back to stadiums to watch elite football across England. This was following easing of restrictions on spectators in tiers one and two areas only. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Photo: Getty Images