1 . Courtney Duffus

Barrow Forward Courtney Duffus has joined Hartlepool United on loan until the end of the season. The 28-year-old joined the Bluebirds in the summer on a free transfer and has gone on to make nine appearances for the Bluebirds during that time, including two starts. Duffus has agreed to join National League side Hartlepool on loan until the end of the season. Photo: James Chance