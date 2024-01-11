News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Sutton United have signed Burton Albion midfielder Charlie Lakin on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at AFC Wimbledon where he made 10 appearances. (BBC)Sutton United have signed Burton Albion midfielder Charlie Lakin on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at AFC Wimbledon where he made 10 appearances. (BBC)
Sutton United have signed Burton Albion midfielder Charlie Lakin on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at AFC Wimbledon where he made 10 appearances. (BBC)

League Two transfer window: Sutton United sign Burton Albion midfielder, Bradford City sign replacement keeper, Grimsby Town close in on Hull CIty midfielder and Doncaster Rovers loan deal ends - 11th Jan 2024

The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 16:26 GMT

Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 11th January 2024.

Bradford City have signed former Colchester goalkeeper Sam Walker on an 18-month deal. Walker was a free agent after his short-term contract with League One Charlton Athletic came to an end. He replaces Harry Lewis as the Bantams' number one after Lewis joined third tier Carlisle earlier on Thursday. (BBC)

1. Sam Walker

Bradford City have signed former Colchester goalkeeper Sam Walker on an 18-month deal. Walker was a free agent after his short-term contract with League One Charlton Athletic came to an end. He replaces Harry Lewis as the Bantams' number one after Lewis joined third tier Carlisle earlier on Thursday. (BBC) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Sutton United have signed Burton Albion midfielder Charlie Lakin on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at AFC Wimbledon where he made 10 appearances. (BBC)

2. Charlie Lakin

Sutton United have signed Burton Albion midfielder Charlie Lakin on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at AFC Wimbledon where he made 10 appearances. (BBC) Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales
Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis has joined Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee. The stopper has been a regular fixture between the sticks since joining the Bantams from Southampton in 2022. (BBC)

3. Harry Lewis

Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis has joined Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee. The stopper has been a regular fixture between the sticks since joining the Bantams from Southampton in 2022. (BBC) Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Grimsby Town are poised to snap up Hull City midfielder Harry Wood on a loan deal, according to the BBC.

4. Harry Wood

Grimsby Town are poised to snap up Hull City midfielder Harry Wood on a loan deal, according to the BBC. Photo: Jacques Feeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sutton UnitedLeague TwoBradford CityHull CityDoncaster RoversPremier League