League Two transfer window: Wolves recall midfielders from Doncaster Rovers and Walsall, Stockport County boss wants Salford City loanee to stay, Colchester United target West Ham United youngster and Swindon Town blows as players are recalled - 2nd Jan 2024

The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 16:31 GMT

Doncaster Rovers will be looking for a new midfield option after Tyler Roberts was recalled by Wolves.

Around the league, Notts County, Wrexham and Walsall are amongst those who have already agreed deals for new players or with current squad members.

MK Dons have done some sharp business in the loan market to boost their attacking options, while Colchester United will need to find a new striker after they lost Joe Taylor following his recall by Luton.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals as of 2nd January 2024.

Colchester United have been linked with a loan move for West Ham United's highly-rated striker Callum Marshall. The U's are interested in signing the 19-year-old forward, according to reports in the Belfast Telegraph.

Colchester United have been linked with a loan move for West Ham United's highly-rated striker Callum Marshall. The U's are interested in signing the 19-year-old forward, according to reports in the Belfast Telegraph.

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor has said he would like Salford City loanee Odin Bailey to stay. Bailey, 24, sees his deal at Edgeley Park expire this month and he is due to return to Salford as things stand. (The 72)

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor has said he would like Salford City loanee Odin Bailey to stay. Bailey, 24, sees his deal at Edgeley Park expire this month and he is due to return to Salford as things stand. (The 72)

Wolves have recalled midfielder Harvey Griffiths from his season-long loan spell at Walsall. Griffiths, who joined the Saddlers on transfer deadline day in September, returns to Molineux having played just 13 minutes of League Two action. (Express and Star)

Wolves have recalled midfielder Harvey Griffiths from his season-long loan spell at Walsall. Griffiths, who joined the Saddlers on transfer deadline day in September, returns to Molineux having played just 13 minutes of League Two action. (Express and Star)

Bradford City will be recalling striker Jake Young from his loan at League Two rivals Swindon Town, Graham Alexander has said. Young has scored 16 goals and was twice named League Two player of the month. (FL72)

Bradford City will be recalling striker Jake Young from his loan at League Two rivals Swindon Town, Graham Alexander has said. Young has scored 16 goals and was twice named League Two player of the month. (FL72)

