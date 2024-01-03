News you can trust since 1904
Crystal Palace midfielder Jack Wells-Morrison has emerged as a transfer target for League Two side Doncaster Rovers, who want to sign him on loan in January, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

League Two transfer window: Wrexham keen on Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris, Doncaster Rovers interested in Crystal Palace youngster, Bradford City have no plans to sell Jake Young and Stockport County boss wants Salford City loanee - 3rd Jan 2024

The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 07:38 GMT

Doncaster Rovers are eyeing up Crystal Palace midfielder Jack Wells-Morrison after Tyler Roberts was recalled by Wolves.

Bradford manager Graham Alexander has discussed his thoughts on Jake Young after recalling him from his prolific loan spell at Swindon Town.

Cash-rich Wrexham want Peterborough hot-shot Jonson Clarke-Harris to bolster their promotion bid.

Those, and the latest rumours and done deals, as of 2nd January 2024 here.

Charlton Athletic have had three bids rejected for Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris, according to Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony

1. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United)

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander says that the club has no plans to cash in on Jake Young and sell him while his stock is high after recalling him from his prolific loan spell at Swindon Town. (Yorkshire Post)

2. Jake Young (Bradford City)

Crystal Palace midfielder Jack Wells-Morrison has emerged as a transfer target for League Two side Doncaster Rovers, who want to sign him on loan in January, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

3. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace)

Colchester United have been linked with a loan move for West Ham United's highly-rated striker Callum Marshall. The U's are interested in signing the 19-year-old forward, according to reports in the Belfast Telegraph.

4. Callum Marshall (West Ham United)

