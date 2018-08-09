Lee Angol leaves Mansfield Town to join Shrewsbury

Mansfield Town have sold Lee Angol to Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee.

The striker leaves the One Call Stadium after just one season, having joined the Stags from Peterborough United last summer.

The 24-year-old scored nine times in 29 League Two appearances for the club and joins League One Shrews on a two-year contract, with an option for a third year.

A Stags spokesperson said: “The club places on record its thanks to Lee for his endeavours whilst with the club and wishes him well for the future.”