Lee Glover believes staying focused will be key in Mansfield Town's promotion quest

Lee Glover says ensuring Mansfield Town keep their focus will be key to any chances of promotion.

Whilst working with Doncaster Rovers last season, the new Stags assistant manager saw several matches involving Mansfield and saw them fall from automatic promotion favourites to play-off losers.

And he’s keen to not let that happen again.

He said: “I came to a few games last season and I could see there was a change, probably from Christmas onwards.

“It was hard to put a finger on it but they didn’t seem as fluid or as confident, which happens at a lot of clubs.

“You could see it slowly ebbing away from them, even in the play-offs, so it must have been tough to experience from the inside.

“We have to make sure that day in, day out in training we are at our maximum, don’t let up on the lads and keep pushing them.

“You have to always build to the next game. You can’t affect what’s happened before but with the whole squad on board and concentrating on the job in hand, we can go one better.”

