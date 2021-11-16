Leeds United edge out wasteful Mansfield Town youngsters in Premier League Cup

Tyrese Sinclair - chances missed against Leeds United.

It was a high energy, high-tempo encounter with loads of running involved and it had plenty of chances at both ends.

The key difference was Leeds took the openings which came their way whereas Mansfield’s youngsters didn't; striking the woodwork on two occasions, missing a couple and being denied by the keeper numerous times before James Gale eventually put the ball in the net in the 88th minute.

“It was a funny game,” said Stags boss Nigel Clough.

“We had so many opportunities, especially in the second half – Tyrese (Sinclair) could have had a hat-trick similar to the Newcastle game last week. We went 2-0 down – two poor goals – got one back late on. But we'd missed numerous opportunities and should not have lost the game.”

Mansfield competed well against a quality team and despite Sinclair enduring one of those nights when the ball just wouldn't go in for him, he contributed a lot of positive energy - linking things up, running at players and posing a serious attacking threat.

Likewise, Keaton Ward put in a proper shift and supplemented attacks well - more so as the game progressed,Jason Law showed bits of quality on the ball at set-plays and Jaden Charles, bar a short attempted back-pass late on, made a couple of crucial interceptions under pressure.

Leeds netted the all-important first goal courtesy of Sean McGurk who stabbed a toe-end towards Dean's initial low effort to send the ball trickling past a rooted-to-the-spot Shelvey from only a matter of yards out.

Having missed a string of chances, Stags paid for their profligacy on 72 minutes as McGurk and Dean combined once more to make it 2-0.

Mansfield didn't give up and Gale found the bottom corner with a low edge-of-the-box shot to make it 2-1 with two minutes left.