Leeds United set to offer Stuart Dallas new deal, while new Sheffield Wednesday boss plans to be 'aggressive'

Leeds United are believed to be preparing to offer Stuart Dallas a new contract, after the player made it known publicly how eager he is to remain at Elland Road. (Team Talk)

Newcastle United are set to let goalkeeper Karl Darlow leave on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract next summer, despite rejecting an offer from Leeds United earlier in the year. (Football Insider)

Sheffield Wednesday's new Garry Monk has revealed that he likes his sides to play 'aggressive' football, but has insisted that he will tailor the team's tactics to the squad's strengths. (Sheffield Star)

Fulham have completed the signing of 17-year-old goalkeeper Damian Las from MLS side Chicago fire, who will initially be a part of the club's youth side. (Football League World)

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has insisted that Brighton loanee Beram Kayal will feature for his side in the 2019/20 campaign, despite not playing in any of the club's matches so far this season. (London News Online)

New Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has claimed the club are in a relegation battle, but has said he took the job because he's spurred on by the challenge. (BBC Sport)

Swansea City ace Mike van der Hoorn has backed his team to be among the front-runners in the Championship this season, but has insisted that complacency can't set in. (Swansea City official website)

Middlesbrough duo George Friend and Jonny Howson are both set for lengthy spells on the sidelines, with the former suffering from a hernia issue, and the latter requiring surgery on an abductor muscle. (Hartlepool Mail)

Queens Park Rangers are set to offer starlet Ilias Chair a new three-year-contract, as they look to ward off interest for the Morocco U23 international. (talkSPORT)