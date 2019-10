Mansfield Town have sent out youngsters Aiden Walker and Jason Law on loan to high-flying Leek Town.

Leek head coach Neil Baker, whose side top the BetVictor NPL South-East table with seven wins, has had a spate of injuries and needs bodies and the move will give both players more invaluable senior experience.

Walker can play at either centre half or right back while Law is a versatile attacker and has already featured in the Stags first team.