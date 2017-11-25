Lester enjoyed touchline quarrel with Evans

Jack Lester enjoyed his heated touchline derby battle with the experienced Steve Evans as Mansfield Town and Chesterfield drew 2-2 in today’s big showdown.

Mansfield twice had to fight from behind against the League Two bottom club, snatching the second two minutes from time.

Lester and Evans had several clashes during the game and Lester smiled: “I did (enjoy the needle), it’s why you’re in it, for these type of games.

“Looking forward we want to be in these types of games which are edgy because you’re pushing for promotion, pushing for titles.

“It was great, their fans were as they would be, as our fans will be when they come back to our place, putting a lot of pressure on those in and around the technical areas.

“There was a lot of stick flying in, it’s great isn’t it because they’ve got to come to our place.”

He added: “We spoke about them diving, they were throwing themselves to the floor and putting pressure on the referee but we had prepared for that.

“We watched a few videos and saw how often they throw themselves to the floor so we were ready for it.”

On the words exchanged with Evans on the touchline, he smiled: “I just said you’re a nice man and he said ‘you’re great.’”

On the game, he added: “Coming here and looking after the badge, it’s a big rivalry, I think we looked after it really well today.

“I think we were the better team.

“We were just sharper to the seconds and won the first contact a little more.

“We knew the style of play, they kick it as high and far as they can and then try and get the seconds.

“We didn’t deal with that as well first half, but the second half we were onto the bits and then we played, passed it, we were bright.

“I think they expected us to be a little bit of a touch but we’re not.

“The fitness levels, the intensity levels and the quality is rising all the time.

“I think the performance was excellent, the way we moved the ball in the second half was brilliant and we opened them up time and time again. They couldn’t get near us, could they?

“The goal is the disappointing thing but knowing the importance of the game, coming into the lion’s den, away from home, where they are in the league and expecting to turn up and beat us - I think there was maybe a bit of complacency from them, underestimating the talent we’ve got.

“In the second half we completely outplayed them.

“First half we matched them without being the better team but the goal was scored was right out of the top drawer, there was movement and intricacy, people breaking lines, it was fantastic.”