Let’s win promotion for Hayden White say devastated Mansfield Town teammates

Mansfield Town defenders say they were ‘devastated’ and ‘gutted’ to see fellow defender Hayden White’s season end early with a broken leg in last weekend’s win at Colchester.

The players now want to get promotion for their injured teammate.

White suffered the break in stoppage time at the end at Colchester and now faces a race against time to be fit for pre-season.

Skipper and close friend Krystian Pearce said: “I was devastated.

“He is obviously a big loss to the team and a key part of what we have been doing this year.

“We are close off the pitch as well – it’s a major loss for us.

“I think he’s coming in today and he seems in good spirits.

“We are a tight-knit group – it’s almost like a family at times. We try to have each other’s back at all times.

“Everyone at the club is trying to keep him in high spirits and he will be back before you know it.”

Mal Benning added: “It’s a massive blow to be fair as Hayden has been unbelievable for us at right back, right wing back and centre half.

“I am gutted for him but hopefully he will have a speedy recovery and be back stronger than ever.

“It’s not easy to take for him but he just wants the squad to get promoted as much now as he did before.

“It’s heartbreaking for us, so hopefully we will get promoted for him.”