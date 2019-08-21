Leyton Orient boss Ross Embleton won’t be apologising after ‘losing control’ over last gasp winner at Mansfield Town

Ross Embleton admitted the sheer emotional rush of his Leyton Orient side grabbing a 96th minute winner after trailing 2-0 at Mansfield Town last night saw him lose control – but he was apologising to no one.

The O’s interim head coach since the death of manager Justin Edinburgh, Embleton raced to join in the wild celebrations with the fans behind the goal and was shown a yellow card by referee Seb Stocksbridge for his actions.

“I said to the referee that he’d obviously never been involved in a comeback before. I said if you are booking me for celebrating like that you probably never experienced anything like it,” he said.

“I forgot myself, but I have no shame it that. I suppose I will have to take the yellow card on the chin.

“To go and celebrate with those supporters was fantastic. They backed us and stayed with us.”

Embleton knew what a good result it was, saying: “We knew it was going to be tough here. It’s a good club with some very good players.

“They obviously went well last year and will be competitive again this season.

“We set out with a bit of a game plan and I don’t think we executed it early enough. Then the naivety to give two penalties away made it feel like it was going to be a long night.

“I was frustrated we gave Mansfield the opportunity to get a two-goal first half lead and the big message at half-time was that we have to stop giving ourselves mountains to climb. Fortunately today they climbed it.

“It was our team spirit and collective defensive structure that got us through last season and gave us the opportunity to go on and win the league.

“We have stepped up a level this season and today was another huge step forward.” Former Mansfield striker Lee Angol had not scored a goal for almost a year – but told Embleton he believed he would end his drought against his old club and did so to equalise.

“He called it as we walked out here tonight,” said Embleton.

“I said I had been pleased with his performances and don’t let the fact you’ve not put one in the goal yet bog you down – I believe in you and I know the goals are going to come.

“He said it’s going to come tonight – and it did. So I am delighted for him.”