Andy Tring says the wheels came off for his side at Pinxton due to injuries.

Linby suffered their second loss of the season after being beaten 7-3 at Pinxton, ironically in another Ten goal thriller.

Their only other defeat of the season had seen them beaten in another ten goal thriller - a 6-4 loss at Nottingham.

Inconsistency of selection finally caught up with Linby, with too many big players missing , Jack James suspended, Danny Tring and Greg Conn both injured, Ash Foster and Jamie Thomas unavailable.

It all started well, when they took the lead on five minutes after good work from Rory Smith and Sean Craven set Travis Shooter up with a simple chance to score.

Pinxton’s keeper Adam Jablonski saved well to deny Smith on 12 minutes.

The game was all square three minutes later when Zac Melrose rounded Jack Leverton to equalise ,

Pinxton hit the front when Jay Crumbie turned a 24th minute cross into his own net.

It got worse for Linby, as the wheels started to fall off when Sion Green’s shot from the edge of the area took a wicked deflection past Leverton on 30 minuts.

In the build up to that goal Jack Marsden went down injured and had to limp out of the action .

On the stroke of half-time, the home team added a fourth through Melrose after Linby had failed to clear their lines.

The goals continued to rain in, in the second half, for what was an entertaining game for hardy neutrals and home supporters .

Craven got on the end of a Travis Shooter knock-down to pull a goal back.

But Brad Foley made it 5-2 on 62 minutes after Pinxton hit Linby on the counter.

Ben Jones headed home five minutes later from a Craven free-kick to give Linby new hope.

But Pinxton pulled away once again with Melrose completing a hat-trick on 73 minutes.