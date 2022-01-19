Caden McGrath opened the scoring for Linby.

Linby edged out Wirksworth Ivanhoe following a five goal thriller as key first-time players returned.

The win also f eatured new loan signings, from Heanor, Jack Desmond and Josh Melville.

“We have got more of our squad back and key players like Jack James back from suspension. It makes a big difference,” said Tring.

“They were a decent side and we had to work for it. I thought we dominated the first 30 minutes and created loads of chances.

“We knew it would be a tough second half but we managed to grind it out.”

Linby were on the front foot from the start of the game with James going close with a tenth minute header.

Sean Craven had a shot cleared off the line after Melville’s volley hit the bar.

Conor Deakin made a great save from Craven on 19 minutes as Linby kept up the pressure.

It paid off six minute later when Caden McGrath slotted home from 12 yards after Craven teed him up.

Linby seemed to take their foot off the gas and the visitors began to look threatening.

The dangerous Thomas Mellor had already seen two shots fly narrowly wide, when on 40 minutes , he saw his shot brilliantly saved by Jack Leverton.

The second half began in dramatic fashion as the visitors drew level on 47 minutes.

Linby Captain Danny Tring conceded a penalty following a push on Mellor, with Mellor stepping up to score.when he headed clear.

Linby gradually began to get on top, but it wasn’t until the 76th minute when the well organised

visitors’ defence was finally breached.

Craven was again the provider for substitute Travis Shooter, to finish with aplomb into the bottom corner.

Five minutes later it was 3-1, with yet another very well worked goal. Melville, Craven , Matt Adcock were all involved before McGrath turned and shot into the bottom corner,

But, the resilient visitors were not finished , as they pulled a goal back on 85 minutes through Steven Murphy.