Linby Colliery Welfare exit CMFL League Cup to Mickleover Sports Reserves

Linby Colliery Welfare’s CMFL League Cup campaign is over for another season after they were beaten 4-1 by Mickleover Sports Reserves.

Despite taking an early lead through Dom Baker’s expertly-placed free-kick from the edge of the area, Sports Reserves hit back in unforgiving mood in an highly entertaining match.

Sports were level two minutes after they had fallen behind when Surafel Tefra finished a neat move from close range. They went ahead soon after when the pressure told on Jack Leverton’s goal.

The Linby keeper had made two excellent stops before Kyle Grant put Sports ahead with a wonder-strike from 30 yards. It was three when Kole Lambert sped away to calmly finish a one-on-one.

Ex-Norwich City striker Lambert caused Linby problems all night, leading the line superbly well with his pace and awareness, while another ex-pro Clinton Morrison marshalled Sports from centre-half.

The game was effectively over on 48 minutes, as the eye-catching Tefra scored his second of the night with a dazzling run and finish. But the entertainment didn’t stop there as Sports hit the woodwork a further four times.

It wasn’t all one-sided, however, as Owen Everton and Tom Eastwood both hit the woodwork for Linby. Then Everton had what looked a perfectly good goal ruled out for offside.