Linby CW 0 Hucknall Town 4 - match gallery
Hucknall Town went top of the Black Dragon Badges south division following a 4-0 derby win at Linby Colliery.
Sean Simms hit two before Jordan Phillips and Michael Banister scored two late goals to seal the points.
Match action from Hucknall Town's 4-0 derby win at Linby which sent them top of the table.
Brian Eyre
jpimediaresell
Brian Eyre
jpimediaresell
Brian Eyre
jpimediaresell
Brian Eyre
jpimediaresell
