Linby CW boss Andy Tring pleased by youngsters’ impact

Linby boss Andy Tring says a mini-break for his players has been useful.

Last Friday night saw what was Linby’s youngest ever line-up face an experienced FC Sez team from the Notts Senior League in the first round of the competition at Eastwood CFC.

Linby ran out 4-3 winners, despite having a man sent off, their winner coming in the dying moments of the game.

With Tring on holiday, assistant Matt Peberday oversaw the game with Linby missing eight regular first teamers. The team featured one 16-year-old, three 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old, the average age being just 20.

But having had reports back, Tring was encouraged by what he learned about the display and how well the youngsters performed.

He said: “I’ve heard really good things about the performance and in the end it actually makes it hard to drop a couple of them.

"We have some talented young players at the club and they took their chance. Lads like Travis Shooter and Harvey Shooter have been itching to get a game in the first team and they did really well.”

Linby are without a match this weekend, having also seen their trip to Sherwood Colliery postponed on Tuesday (23rd). They’ll next be in action at Pinxton on December 4, Linby currently lying fourth in the CML Premier South with three games in hand on the leaders.

Tring added: “We’re trying to bring one or two more in to boost numbers but the mini-break has been quite welcome to give us a bit of a regroup with lots injured and one or two away.

"Jack James is one of our key players and he’ll be suspended for the next three games which is a blow as experience like his alongside the younger players is important.”

Friday’s game saw 16-year-old Ewan Gibson put Linby in front before Sez bounced back to lead 2-1. However, two goals in three minutes from Josh Wass and Danny Tring put Linby ahead at the break.