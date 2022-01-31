Linby CW impress in victory at Ashland Rovers, while reserves progress in cup

Sean Craven was man of the match after getting on the scoresheet and being a handful.

First team manager Andy Tring named an unchanged line up, a rarity this season.

In difficult conditions Linby stuck to their task and limited the home team to virtually no clear chances.

Rory Smith hit the post on eight minutes from a Sean Craven cross before the ball ran along the goal-line before being claimed by Piotr Strycharz.

Matt Adcock fired over from Caden McGrath’s low cross on 28 minutes, before Travis Shooter and Craven both fired just wide.

The pressure finally paid off three minutes before half-time when Josh Melville volleyed home, for his first goal in Linby colours

It was 2-0 just after the break when Craven headed home from eight yards out after Shooter picked him out.

The scoring was rounded off in the 84th minute, good work from Craven and McGrath set up Shooter to finish with aplomb at the far post.

Linby: Leverton, Thomas, Desmond, Tring, M.Adcock, McGrath, James, T.Adcock, Melville Craven, Smith.

Subs. T.Shooter (for T.Adcock 34m), Crumbie (for Smith 65m), Gillan (for Melville 70m).

Back at Church Lane Linby Reserves won 1-0 against Ripley Town in the first round of the CML Division One League Cup thanks to a wonder strike from Brandon Bellfield.