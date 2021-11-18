Linby CW thump basement boys Arnold Town

Linby bounced back in style to thump Arnold 5-0

Linby Manager Andy Tring had strikers Josh Hunt, Jack Allen, both out injured for the season, and Ash Foster, unavailable.

They got off to a perfect start and saw Sean Craven have a shot blocked by a defender on five minutes.

The visitors hit the front seven minutes later when Tim Adcock slotted home after the defence stopped expecting a whistle for handball.

Tim Adock had a header saved from a Craven cross on 20 minutes.

Isaac Gibbs made a great save three minutes later to stop a Matt Adcock volley after Tim Adock put in another good cross.

Caden McGrath had a shot blocked on the line on 28 minutes as the visitors kept up the one way traffic.

Linby finally got their second goal on 36 minutes when Matt Adcock sent Craven away. He cut inside his man and drilled his shot into the bottom corner39.

Tim Adcocks shot from 22 yards was well saved by Gibbs before Jamie Thomas latched onto the rebound and fired just wide.

Linby extended their lead six minutes after the break when Tim Adcock and McGrath combined to play in Rory Smith to slot home.

It was 4-0 on the hour mark when Smith bagged another goal after good work by McGrath.

Jay Crumbie then saw Gibbs pull off two tremendous saves to deny the 17 year-old his first Linby goals.

The scoring was complete 12 minutes from time when Ben Jones headed home a Smith corner.

It capped a good week for the club after they were named the league’s team of the month for October.

Linby now face a tough test ahead with successive away games at Sherwood Colliery reserves (Nov 23), Pinxton (Dec 4)and Rowsley 86 (Dec 11).

LINE UP. Leverton, Conn, Thomas, Tring, Jones, McGrath, M. Adcock, James, Smith, T. Adcock, Craven