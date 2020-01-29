Linby stretch unbeaten run to 10 matches

Linby stretched their unbeaten league run to 10 matches and ended Swanwick Pentrich Road’s own unbeaten eight-match run in the only match to survive the weather in the Central Midlands League South Division.

They claimed a 2-1 home victory in a very hard-fought physical match between two strong sides.

Linby manager Andy Tring gave Toluwaloju James his first-team debut after impressing in recent reserve matches.

Connor Gillan started up front, in place of the unavailable James Hallam, and Fraser Hallam slotted in at right back, deputising for the unavailable Ken Saunders.

It was Gillan who gave Linby a second-minute lead, pouncing on a loose ball in the area after an Owen Everton cross to fire home from eight yards.

In the ninth minute Danny Tring headed narrowly over from a Hallam corner.

On the half hour Everton’s shot from the edge of the area was saved by keeper Nick Dodds.

The visitors found an equaliser on 40 minutes. Chris Turner’s cross was well controlled by Guy Wilding, whose touch was good enough to leave him to finish well, past Jack Leverton, from close range.

Right on half-time Jack James went close to restoring Linby’s advantage, striking a scorching 25-yarder that just flew over.

Twelve minutes into the second period another probing corner from Hallam picked out Tring and his downward header was volleyed on to the post by Lance Cunningham.

Linby began to press Swanwick back, forcing three further corners and James saw a header saved by Dodds.

Swanwick’s Turner was sin-binned for dissent in the 60th minute and four minutes later Linby regained the lead. A long throw from Ethan Fells was flicked on by Gillan to Everton, who cleverly beat his man and fired his shot into the far corner.

Linby then saw the match out with good game management, led from the back by a steady, confident goalkeeping display from Leverton; the back line of James Duncan, Hallam, Tring and Fells, who were all very solid; ahead of the imposing screen of Cunningham and James, who were also impressive.