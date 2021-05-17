Linby win £3000 cash grant to help with pitch

Linby have picked up a £3000 cash grant to help with their pitch.

The investment was provided following the completion of a pitch inspection using the Football Foundation’s specially developed app, PitchPower, which is a mobile tool used for assessing the quality of grass football pitches.

Linby CWFC will now be able to use the grant to complete the maintenance work identified in their PitchPower Assessment Report, which includes applying fertiliser, aeration, seeding and other maintenance practices.

Ade Ward, Linby, Chairman said: “ The FA funding will make a vast difference to the club, its staff, players and supporters . It will help to guarantee top quality pitches on Church Lane , and subsequently enhance the continuation and enjoyment of grass roots football, in the area."

These grants are key to the Foundation’s aim to help create 5,000 more quality pitches before the end of 2024, in line with the FA’s Grassroots Strategy. Alongside its PitchPower assessment tool, the Football Foundation has also created an online groundskeeping community called The Hive to provide expert support and advice to clubs.

Robert Sullivan, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “This grant award to Linby CWFC towards Grass Pitch Maintenance funding is vital for the local community in the Linby/ Hucknall area, as they get back to playing football.

"Our Grass Pitch Maintenance Fund is supporting clubs across the country, helping them enhance and sustain their pitches to improve access to good quality facilities for grassroots players.

“This is part of our wider ambition to get more people involved in football, regardless of their background, age or ability. By unlocking the power of pitches, we can help transform the lives of players and strengthen communities through the nation’s favourite game.”

The Grass Pitch Maintenance Fund provides eligible clubs and leagues with a tapered six-year grant to help them sustain pitches already at a 'good' level or higher and enhance pitches that are either considered 'poor' or 'basic'.

The grant comes as part of an investment of more than £16m that has been made available to help clubs prepare for the restart of grassroots football following the COVID-19 pandemic.