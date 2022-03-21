Linby’s unbeaten run comes to an end after 13 games after defeat to Blidworth

Linby CW's Caden McGrath was man of the match for his side.

They were up against it from the off after nine first team squad players were missing.

Sean Craven and Jack James are suspended, Danny Tring, Tim Adcock and Josh Hunt were out Injured.

Greg Conn, Matt Adcock, Ash Foster and Tremere Lindo were all unavailable.

Indeed , it was a testament to the strength in depth , that he has built up this season that he fielded a team that competed.

Blidworth are a solid no nonsense outfit that contain enough quality up front to be able to grind out results.

It’s very easy to see why the former Linby player and manager, Richard Hannigan’s Blidworth are CML South Division favourites .

Linby started unusually slowly and paid the price of conceding, in the first minute.

Lee Townsends low corner caught Linby off guard and former player Aidy Harris volleyed home at the near post.

Linby struggled to get into the game for the rest of the half, probably the poorest half of football from them this season, not taking anything away from the visitors, who wasted a glorious chance on 30 minutes to double their lead.

Luke Bacon’s throughball sent Alex Neilson away one on one, but his lob over the onrushing Jack Leverton drifted wide of the target.

The only effort Linby mustered was a shot on the turn from striker Elliot Jones on 40 minutes that flew a foot over the bar.

From the kick off of the second half the visitors again went close with Harris shooting from 22 yards out, but Leverton produced a fine save.

Linby then went on to enjoy their best period of the game as they pushed the visitors back, searching for an equaliser.

On 55 minutes a cross from Josh Melville was headed goalwards by a defender under pressure, but keeper Finlay Batty pulled off a good save to prevent an own goal.

Despite Linby’s pressure they couldn’t seem to find the final ball, or that bit of magic, able to unlock the visitors' solid defence.

Inevitably, it was Blidworth who found the second goal when, on 69 minutes, another Townsend corner expertly delivered to find Kyle Bacon to head home from 8 yards out.

The win puts Blidworth firmly in the driving seat for the title and leaves Linby’s hopes of promotion thwarted for this season.

But, it’s been a very commendable effort from Andy Tring’s troops, who still have 11 games to play, but it was a step too far, missing too many big players.