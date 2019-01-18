Local lad on loan from Nottingham Forest delighted to help Mansfield Town’s promotion push

Being from Kirkby, new Mansfield Town keeper Jordan Smith was excited to join his local side on loan and become part of a serious promotion push.

Smith unluckily lost his place down the road in the Championship with Nottingham Forest with Aitor Karanka bringing in his own keepers.

“I needed to come out and get games and it was a question of finding the best fit,” he said.

“It would have been very easy to go somewhere in the Championship, but potentially not play.

“But when this came about it was something that really excited me being a local boy. I have always kept an eye on the club and it was very clear there was something happening here.

“It’s only a few minutes down the road from me so it’s a perfect journey.”

The fact that Stags are the promotion mix was another big attraction for Smith.

“It’s really exciting and that was one of the things that drew me to the club,” he said.

“I had conversations with the manager and Tyler Walker, who was already here, and the style of football played was more of an attraction.

“But when you look at the league table, I can’t lie, it was something that turned my head, thinking they had a real chance. That would be something I am excited for and I hope I can add my quality to help achieve that.

“It’s been a really easy environment to settle into and the squad have been really receptive to me.”