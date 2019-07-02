LOMAS ON MANSFIELD TOWN: Fans salivating as goal ace Nicky Maynard follows Andy Cook into the One Call Stadium

The arrival of Nicky Maynard on top of the recent signing of fellow goal ace Andy Cook already has Mansfield Town supporters positively salivating at the prospect of the new season.

Anyone who thought the Radfords would not back an inexperienced manager as well as they did the last two can think again.

Maynard is hot property at this level - and the next - and his wages will not have come cheap.

Maynard’s former Bury boss Ryan Lowe had high hopes of landing him, having already signed fellow Bury star Danny Mayor.

So to see Stags out-muscle a club the size of Plymouth was refreshing and a clear statement of intent.

With the likes of Danny Rose and Craig Davies backing up a pair as prolific as that, League Two defences will already be quaking in their designer boots.

Stags fans had been dreaming all summer of signing Maynard once the seriousness of Bury’s financial situation was apparent.

In the past those sort of dreams have always ended in the cold, financial reality of the new day.

But it is clear the Radfords remain as committed as ever to getting Stags into League One and the bitter taste of disappointment of the last two seasons has clearly driven them on to make bigger and better signings.

Cook and Maynard are proven goalscorers and would be welcomed at every club in the division and many in the one above too.

The fact both have come to Mansfield is both a sign of the Radford’s financial commitment and the ability of rookie boss John Dempster to be able to sell the dream to players of their calibre.

Dempster knows only results on the pitch will stop the tiresome ‘naysayers’ whispering about his lack of experience – a position every single manager in history has been in.

But he has an excellent reputation as a man-manager, is well versed in modern coaching skills and is highly ambitious.

Dempster said after his appointment that he had inherited a superb squad which came so close to glory last season and only needed a few tweaks to it.

Fans also complained last season that the lack of strikers was a major issue.

Now, all of a sudden, the department looks fantastic.

Rose can definitely blossom again after his farcical summer last year when most of the hard work was over Peterborough engineering a move for him rather than concentrating on pre-season.

Everyone saw the season before how good Rose can be when 100 per cent focused and motivated and the fact other clubs are trying to sign him shows they concur with that belief.

Then Stags hope to finally have a fully fit Craig Davies to call on too this time around.

As brave as it was of the big frontman to try to play on with his injury, it did him no favours as fans began to turn on him.

Make no mistake, at this level Davies will score and create goals and will give the likes of Cook and Maynard serious competition for a shirt.

With Ben Turner refusing a new contract, a defender is still on Dempster’s shopping list – probably one who, like Hayden White and Mal Benning, can cover at full back, wing back and centre half.

Assuming CJ Hamilton is not stolen away for a fee that Stags can’t turn down, then one more winger would be a boon to supply the likes of Cook and Davies from the flanks, along with maybe another creative midfielder to compete with Jacob Mellis and Otis Khan centrally.

The first home friendly is getting close, the big kick-off is only a few days over a month away and I for one now can’t wait to get started.