Stags fans finally got to witness their side bang some goals in.

It all came together at Port Vale as Mansfield showed a ruthless streak, previously lacking, to beat Port Vale 4-0.

Stags fans ahead of the 4-0 win over Port Vale

Match photographer James Williamson captured these faces in the crowd.

Full match report as Stags cruise past Port Vale.

OPINION: John Lomas gives his take on the growing Stags momentum

Confidence is sky high