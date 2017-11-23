Luxury for Stags as Angol rejoins fully fit squad for derby day

With striker Lee Angol back in the fold, Mansfield Town go into Saturday’s home derby clash with Chesterfield in the unusual position of having the luxury of a fully fit squad to choose from.

“Lee will have a couple of days training before Saturday so that’s a positive,” said assistant manager Paul Raynor.

“Everybody is fit and well and it’s not very often throughout the season, whenever it is, that you’ve got everyone available to play. We’ve got the prospect of that for Saturday which is fantastic.”

Now it is a case of Raynor and manager Steve Evans monitoring the players and seeing if anyone is looking jaded after the big 4-0 midweek win at Port Vale.

“We have a fair idea of the side for Saturday already though we need to look at training,” said Raynor.

“There were one or two with knocks as it was a tough game at Port Vale.

“The scoreline suggests it was a breeze but it certainly wasn’t. They are a good side who put you under pressure, and they are an aggressive side.

“We picked up a few knocks, bangs and bruises. We will see in training who looks sharp and who looks a bit jaded and pick the team accordingly.”