Macclesfield Town boss Sol Campbell bemoans poor finishing in Mansfield Town defeat

Macclesfield Town boss Sol Campbell believed that with better finishing today, his struggling side would have beaten Mansfield Town.

The visitors had their chances and keeper Jordan Smith made a crucial save at 1-1 while the Silkmen also hit the post in the 3-1 defeat.

Stags moved closer to leaders Lincoln, and Campbell said: “Good luck to Mansfield in their title and promotion charge, but we have to look at ourselves and say we’ve played a top team away and we really should have come up away with something.

“We started very slowly. They scored from a rebound when we should have been tracking our runners.

“But we got back into the game and it was all about the two boxes.

“We should be more switched on with their set plays and we really need to make the keeper work a bit more with our chances when it was 1-1.

“We responded really well to going behind and started playing a bit more.”

Campbell continued: “They are up there at the top looking for promotion and we gave them a really good game.

“It just came down to chances. If we’d been sharper up front it would have been a different story.

“If they had had our chances we’d have lost 5-1. We created fantastic opportunities.

“We hit the post and then had a lot of chances second half we should have stuck away to put the game out of sight. We need more cool in front of goal.”