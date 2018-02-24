MacDonald frustrated as Stags held by Coventry

Alex MacDonald, Mansfield’s match-winning hero at Coventry, was left frustrated after conceding the penalty that saw the 10-men Sky Blues steal an unlikely point in a 1-1 draw at the One Call Stadium today.

MacDonald was adjudged to have fouled Jonson Clarke-Harris in the box, but by then Stags should have been out of sight.

“It is frustrating. We dominated for large parts of the game but we didn’t quite put the game to bed as we should have done,” he said.

“The penalty decision for me, in my opinion, wasn’t a penalty. But I am not going to say that’s the whole reason why we dropped points today.

“We should have scored more. We need to be a bit more clinical in the final third and taken our chances.

“We didn’t do that today and that’s probably the biggest disappointment, not the penalty decision.

“We had a lot of the ball and we were dominant in play. Today it just didn’t seem to click in the final third for us.

“At times we played some really nice stuff box to box which is all good and well. But we have to take out chances and keep them out at the other end.”

MacDonald had seen his free kick deflect home off Kane Hemmings on 16 minutes only for Clarke-Harris to bury his penalty.

Stags had hit five past Newport in the last home game but, even that night, wasted a host of other openings.

“We took our chances against Newport and still we were saying we could have scored more,” he said.

“Today it’s cost us dearly and in the end we feel it’s two points dropped.

“Playing against a very good side like Coventry, they are dangerous at all times. But when they go down to 10 men early in the second half, you think we really need to turn this dominance into more goals.”

He added: “When we’ve had setbacks we have bounced back. Although this isn’t a defeat it feels like a defeat for having so much dominance.

“We are now looking forward to getting back on the training ground and working towards a tough game next week.”