MacDonald frustrated by derby day draw

Man of the match Alex MacDonald said it had been frustrating not to be able to give Stags fans a victory in today’s 2-2 home derby draw with arch local rivals Chesterfield.

The Stags twice had to come from behind with MacDonald’s inch-perfect cross setting up Zander Diamond with the 88th minute leveller.

A game of two halves saw Stags in great form in the first half but fall away to let bottom club Chesterfield dictate after the break and make it seven games without defeat at the One Call Stadium going back to 1994.

“We played well in spells in the first half and really opened them up at times. But second half we didn’t really get going and gave the ball away very cheaply,” said MacDonald.

“It was frustrating, but the positive is we’ve come away from a local derby and, not playing great, taken a point.

“It was a brilliant game to play in and the fans were magnificent. It was just bitterly disappointing not to come away with the three points.

“Second half it just didn’t seem to come off for us.

“If we knew why or what was going wrong we could have changed it. As players we have to look at ourselves to see why.”

On the second equaliser, he said: “I think Omari sent it back to me and I just wanted to put it an area. I knew Zander had gone up the pitch and he can get on the end of some of them.

“I put the ball into an area and, lucky for us, big Zander has popped up with a very important goal for us again.

“We should have gone in ahead at half-time. But from our dominance in the first half to a lack of dominance second half a point is right.”

He added: “With it being a derby game you always want tom come away with three points, not just for the fans but for the supporters.

“The support they’ve shown us since the start of the season has been immense and we just wanted to pay them back. Unfortunately today it just wasn’t our day so well take a point and move on.”

MacDonald felt he should have had a penalty in the first half.

“I took it with my back foot and Robbie Weir, who I’ve know for quite some time, took my standing leg and then got the ball,” he said.

“For me it was a penalty at the time and, having watched it back, I’ve not changed my opinion on that.

Stags are still 10 games unbeaten while fast-improving Chesterfield are now four games unbeaten.